Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,676.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 547,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

