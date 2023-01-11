Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

NEM opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

