Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

