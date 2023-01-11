Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

