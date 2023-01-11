Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

