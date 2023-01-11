Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,906,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,190,000 after acquiring an additional 890,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

