Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,670,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

