Keybank National Association OH Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of VC opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

