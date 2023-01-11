Keybank National Association OH Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

