Keybank National Association OH Has $637,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

