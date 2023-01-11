Keybank National Association OH Has $668,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,677,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,016. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

