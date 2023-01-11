Keybank National Association OH Has $707,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WestRock were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

