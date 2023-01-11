Keybank National Association OH Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of -79.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

