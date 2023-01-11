Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. CWM LLC increased its position in Entegris by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Entegris by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Entegris by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Entegris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Entegris by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.