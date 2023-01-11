Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Masco were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.