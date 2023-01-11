Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPL were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

