Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,140.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 342,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

