Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.