Keybank National Association OH Purchases 427 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 138.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

