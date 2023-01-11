Keybank National Association OH Purchases 517 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,118,000 after buying an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE TEL opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

