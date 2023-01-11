Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,711,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $335.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.