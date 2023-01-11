Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,300 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 474,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 647.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 73,679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $626.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

