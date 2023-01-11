Keybank National Association OH Sells 175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

