Keybank National Association OH Sells 241 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

