Keybank National Association OH Sells 305 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.