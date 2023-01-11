Keybank National Association OH Sells 752 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 30.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

