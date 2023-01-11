Keybank National Association OH Sells 760 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 223.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

