Keystone Financial Services Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.08. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

