Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.65%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

