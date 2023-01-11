Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Sell at China Renaissance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

