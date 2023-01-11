Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.