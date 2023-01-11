L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $201.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.17. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.51 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.
In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
