L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $201.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.17. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.51 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

