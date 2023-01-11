Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 281,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

