Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

