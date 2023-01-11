Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

