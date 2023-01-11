Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $1,180,272.60 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6 %

LW opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

