LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

LEGIF stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

