LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
