LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.