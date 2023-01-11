Lindenwold Advisors Has $5.11 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UNH opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.86. The company has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

