Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05. 362,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,885,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
Lyft Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
