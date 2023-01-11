Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05. 362,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,885,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

