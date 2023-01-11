Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

