Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.39.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Recommended Stories
