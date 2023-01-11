MagnetGold (MTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,150.98

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $4,150.98 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00443137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305036 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.21 or 0.31299605 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

