Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
MHLD stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.01.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
