Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

MHLD stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maiden Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

