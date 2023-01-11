Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

