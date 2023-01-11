Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

