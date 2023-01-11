Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.50

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $16.08.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.53 million. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

