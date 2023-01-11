Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

