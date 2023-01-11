Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $394.31. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average of $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

