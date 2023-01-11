McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

