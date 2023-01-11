McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

MKC stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

